The SPCA is seeking donations to help care for a seven-week-old kitten that was injured after being thrown from a car.
The kitten was brought into the Kelowna shelter with a damaged tail and fractured femur. The tail will have to be amputated and surgery is required to repair the leg bone.
Insurance company Petsecure has offered to match all medical donations up to $3,500.
This aid would cover her medical costs, including surgery, medication and treatment until she’s ready for adoption, the SPCA said in a news release.
“Despite her injuries, Ivy is a healthy and happy kitten and is expected to have a purr-fectly normal life once she’s fully recovered,” the release said.
“Ivy is a fighter and survivor,” said Sean Hogan, Kelowna SPCA manager. “She has made great progress in a few days and though she’s a bit wobbly, she’s started to move around a bit more now that she’s no longer in pain. She loves to play with string toys and is eager for the attention from staff.”
Once Ivy recovers, she will be available for adoption in about six to eight weeks' time.
To donate, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.