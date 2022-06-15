Chelsea Cardno’s car was found parked on Pasadena Road, near a Greenway access point, off Hollywood Road South.
“At the time Chelsea went missing, the water level of Mission Creek was high and fast-moving,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Wednesday release.
Volunteers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue worked alongside police until late Tuesday to try to find Cardno. Her family and police are concerned for her safety. The search resumed Wednesday.
“While searching the area, COSAR rescued overturned kayakers at the mouth of Mission Creek. Given the state of local emergency, the Kelowna RCMP are asking citizens to say away from Mission Creek,” Della-Paolera said.
Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been on the Greenway or along other sections of Mission Creek on Tuesday after 8 a.m., and who may have seen Cardno.