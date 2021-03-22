A shooting described by police as targeted shut down a stretch of Highway 97 in West Kelowna for several hours
A man was shot and killed along the highway corridor between Butt Road and Grizzly Road early Sunday morning.
Drivers with dash cams who travelled that portion of the highway between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP.
"The investigation has the characteristics of a targeted shooting," police said in a release.
"The BC Coroners Service has also been notified and will be conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine a cause of death," the release stated.
Traffic was detoured onto secondary roads until 1 p.m.