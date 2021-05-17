A Kelowna businessman who moonlighted as a drug dealer, selling fentanyl and carfentanil over the dark web, has lost his bid for a lighter prison term.
The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the 11 year sentence given last year to James Shawn Nelson.
Nelson argued, in part, his sentence should have been lighter because he'd never been in trouble with the law before.
But the appeal court ruled the trial judge had taken Nelson's lack of criminal record into consideration. The Crown had suggested Nelson be jailed for 16 years.
"Considering the seriousness of the offence and the appellant's moral culpability, the sentence was not demonstrably unfit," the appeal court justices ruled in a decision released Monday.
The justices said Nelson sold drugs he knew could be lethal to clients all over the world using a "sophisticated and intricate business model which used the dark web".
He promised same-day delivery for orders placed before 11 a.m. and described himself in advertising as "one of the premium Fentanyl vendors in Western Canada".
Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, the appeal court justices noted, and carfentanil is 1,000 times more potent than heroin.
Nelson ran his drug-selling business in 2016 and 2017 from his home in the Black Mountain neighbourhood, which he shared with his partner, Cassie Bonthoux, and their young son.
At the same time, he was running a clothing store called Duke and Duchess Apparel on Pandosy Street.