Twenty-five Husky gas stations across B.C., including ones in Kelowna and Lake Country, are getting new owners.
Otter Co-Op will take ownership of the stations on Sept. 13.
“As a co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members,” Jack Nicholson, Otter Co-Op’s chief executive officer, said in a Monday release.
“Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our communities for the long-term,” he said.
The gas stations will continue to operate as Huskys until they are re-branded. The use of Husky gift cards can continue at the stations but co-op members cannot use their numbers at the stations until they are rebranded.