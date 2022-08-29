Husky

The Husky station at the corner of Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road is one of two in the Kelowna area that have been sold and will be rebranded as Otter Co-Op gas stations.

 Daily Courier file photo

Twenty-five Husky gas stations across B.C., including ones in Kelowna and Lake Country, are getting new owners.

Otter Co-Op will take ownership of the stations on Sept. 13.

“As a co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members,” Jack Nicholson, Otter Co-Op’s chief executive officer, said in a Monday release.

“Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our communities for the long-term,” he said.

The gas stations will continue to operate as Huskys until they are re-branded. The use of Husky gift cards can continue at the stations but co-op members cannot use their numbers at the stations until they are rebranded.

There are four Husky gas stations in Kelowna. Otter Co-Op is buying two of them: on Harvey Avenue downtown and at the corner of Highway 97 North and Sexsmith Road (Reid's Corner).
 
"The other two Husky locations, on Gordon Drive and Edwards Road, are dealer operators that will remain under the Husky banner for the foreseeable future," Bryan Hlagi, Otter Co-Op's director of consumer fuels, wrote in an email.
 
Otter Co-Op already has one gas station in the Central Okanagan, at the corner of Highway 97 Southbound and Elliott Road in downtown Westbank.