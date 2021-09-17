The date and time of school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics is no longer being revealed by Interior Health on its website.
A long list of such clinics had been shown on the IH website, detailing dozens of schools around the Okanagan and elsewhere where students, teachers, and support staff could get vaccinated.
Those wanting information on the clinics are now told to send an email to Interior Health.
Interior Health's communications department did not respond to a question from The Daily Courier asking why the list was removed, providing this one-sentence, unsigned statement instead: 'The school community has and will continue to be notified directly by Interior Health through the schools and school districts.'
"Maybe they were concerned that some individuals would turn up and try to disrupt the clinics," Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter suggested in an interview.
That is exactly what happened early Friday when anti-vax protestors entered several schools in the Salmon Arm area.
"This morning, these protestors did something which was completely unacceptable which was choosing to enter schools in and around Salmon Arm," School District 83 superintendent Donna Kriger said.
"As a result, our schools were placed in a 'Hold and Secure' to ensure the safety of both staff and students," Kriger said. That meant students could not enter or leave the schools for the rest of the day until dismissal.
Police will be asked to keep anti-vax protestors from school district property, Kriger said.
Baxter said she had no information on how the clinics in Kelowna-area schools had gone this week, either in terms of vaccination uptake or whether there were any issues with the staging of the clinics themselves.
But several anti-vaccine speakers did address trustees at a meeting on Wednesday night, with some of them saying schools should not be hosting the vaccination clinics.
"They were opposed to vaccinations for anyone and vaccinations for children in particular," Baxter said. "It was not an easy board meeting."
Every board meeting, a 15-minute block of time is set aside for a public question-and-answer session. The first anti-vaxxer spoke for about 10 minutes, resisting efforts to have him yield the floor to others, Baxter said.
"I tried to cut him off several times so others could speak, but I could not keep him quiet," Baxter said. "I'm sure this will happen again."
To try prevent that, Baxter said she will introduce a motion at the next board meeting that speakers be limited to three minutes each during the Q and A period.
If someone wants to speak for longer than that, she said, they can ask district staff to allow them to make a formal presentation to the board at a later date.
Trustees did not formally vote on allowing the school-based vaccination clinics to be held. There was no need to do that, Baxter said, because the board passed a resolution at a meeting at the Sept. 3 meeting encouraging everyone who is eligible to become vaccinated to get a jab.
That resolution, Baxter said, served as authorization for the school-based vaccination clinics.