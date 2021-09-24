An echo of summer should play out across the Okanagan on Saturday with highs throughout the Valley expected to hit 27 C.
That's 10 degrees above normal for late September, Environment Canada says, but still several degrees below all-time records for Sept. 25.
Sunday should also be pleasant, with a high of 24 C and a mix of sun and cloud.
Such fine weekend weather might encourage some to take a last dip in Okanagan Lake, where the water temperature is still 18 C.
The average water temperature through the summer was about 23 C, but it practically boiled up to 28 C on Canada Day after the heat dome saw air temperatures reach 44 C in the Okanagan.
After this weekend, weather conditions turn more fall-like in the Okanagan, with highs in the mid-teens and an ongoing mix of sun, clouds, and showers.