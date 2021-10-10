A luxury Kelowna home is included in one of the grand prize packages in the Millionaire Lottery.
The Sunset Ranch home is a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-level, 2,718-square-foot home with a pool and double garage. The prize package also includes a 2021 BMW x3 xDrive 30i Sport Edition, a 2021 Porsche Taycan Electric and $1.6 million cash. The total prize package is valued at is over $2.9 million.
Eight home packages are available for the choosing or the grand prize winner can take $2.7 million in cash.
Millionaire Lottery tickets are two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $300 and 25 for $600.
The lottery offers other prizes and an early bird draw. Tickets are available until Jan. 13 at London Drugs or online at millionairelottery.com.