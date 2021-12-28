British Columbians used more electricity than ever before between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.
Demand hit 10,902 megawatts, eclipsing the old record of 10,577 megawatts set in 2020.
“This record represents a single moment in the hour when demand for electricity was the highest yesterday,” BC Hydro spokesperson Simi Heer said in a Tuesday release from the Crown-owned company.
“Most of the increase is likely due to additional home heating required during this cold snap,” Heer said.
The temperature in Kelowna on Monday at 5 p.m. was minus 21 C and it fell to minus 22 C by 6 p.m. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature was minus 23 C.
Wednesday’s high under sunny skies should be minus 18 C, rising to minus 13 C on Thursday. By Sunday, the high temperature should recover to the more seasonal range of minus 4 C.
BC Hydro says it has enough supply to meet cold weather demand but people wanting to lessen the system’s peak demand can doing laundry or running dishwashers later in the evening, keeping home temperatures at 21 C or below, and closing window drapes or blinds to help prevent heat loss.