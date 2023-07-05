Striking at the sexual exploitation of children

Increasing numbers of children across Canada and around the world are being sexually exploited on social media platforms, according to a report from the U.S. National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children released earlier this year.
And it’s a growing problem in the Okanagan too, enough so that the Kelowna RCMP set up a new Integrated Child Exploitation unit in January of this year.
The unit is dedicated to reducing the sexual exploitation of children by identifying and rescuing children being harmed, and identifying, pursuing and disrupting online offenders who possess and traffic in child sexual abuse material.
Cpl. James Jenkins is a member of the Kelowna ICE, and he said they have some 36 files and 20 active investigations and the surrounding area, including possession of child pornography, luring, sex tourism involving children, and making of child pornography.
“We execute a search warrant an average of once every two weeks, and so far two of our investigations have led to criminal charges,” Jenkins said.
The majority of active files are investigations into possession of child pornography, Jenkins said. Often those involve an unaware youth sharing child sexual abuse material, but adults in the Central Okanagan are under investigation too, said Jenkins.
It’s no surprise that child sexual exploitation is on the rise in Kelowna because it’s growing globally, according to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, a national charity dedicated to the personal safety of all children. It reported in May that social media platforms used by millions of Canadians daily – including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Pinterest – collectively flagged more than 31.8 million reports of suspected CSAM on their services in 2022. That represented an increase of more than 2.6 million from the previous year.
Jenkins said the increasing use of social media by children puts them at risk because offenders learn how to use the platforms to exploit them. “My opinion is that, with more children online using social media, offenders have adapted to that nexus for child victims,” he said.
Electronic service providers in Canada – Shaw, Telus, Bell and others – are legally required to report suspected child sexual abuse material when they become aware of its presence.
Jenkins’ unit works with the service providers to isolate area homes and businesses where child pornography is being downloaded.
“The bulk of our reports come from companies who have built in tools to detect and report CSAM, both written sexualized conversations with children and media files,” he said.
But downloading child pornography is only part of the problem in the Central Okanagan.
The ICE has seven to ten active investigations into sextortion – adults convincing children to share intimate photos and then demanding money not to post them online.
The unit is investigating one case of luring, which is an adult agreeing to meet a child for sex, and one case of child sex tourism.
Another investigation is taking place into the actual making of child pornography in Kelowna, Jenkins said. “Those are, thank goodness, a lot more rare but we have had one this year,” he said.
For parents trying to protect their children from sexual exploitation online, education is number one, Jenkins said. Parents need to talk to their kids and to learn how they use the Internet, and especially the chat and media-sharing features of the games and apps their kids use. Parents should also watch for changes in their kids’ behaviour.
Children and teens need to understand the implications of sharing intimate images, both of themselves or of other children, said Jenkins. “We educate the youth offenders who we come across that the CSAM they share are of real children who have been abused. Teens need to understand the power of their actions behind distributing or forwarding CSAM,” he said.
Lots of good resources for keeping kids safe online are offered at protectchildren.ca, Jenkins said.
The Kelowna ICE unit has three members and is recruiting a fourth to handle the growing case load, but it can be difficult finding officers to conduct the grim work of investigating sexual exploitation of children. “It’s horrifying,” Jenkins said.