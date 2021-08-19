Developers are invited to pitch their ideas for two city-owned vacant properties at a high-profile downtown intersection.
Municipal officials say they want to hear creative proposals for two acres of land at the corner of Water Street and Harvey Avenue listed for sale at $11.2 million.
"Selling these lots will offer significant value to our community, both in terms of revenue generation for the city and the potential for groundbreaking future development at these two key locations," city official Graham Hood said in a Thursday release.
The two sites are kitty-corner to one another. A McDonald's restaurant once stood at the south-west corner of the intersection, while a Husky gas station formerly occupied the north-east corner.
Municipal officials say they will not simply sell the sites to the highest bidder. Instead, a range of factors will be used to evaluate the proposals, including architectural excellence and significance, protection of the pedestrian corridors, and a new connection from Water Street to Abbott Street.
Clean-up of the old McDonald's site could continue through 2022, city officials say, so the redevelopment will not begin until after that work is finished.
Concerns about possible contamination of that site relate not so much to the McDonalds restaurant but to a gas station that existed there decades ago.
"Certainly, back then, gas stations would have operated much differently than they do today, so we're just not sure yet how much remediation we'll have to do there," Hood said in an interview.
The former Husky gas station site has already been remediated though the work has not yet received a stamp of approval from the Ministry of Environment, Hood said.
In 2019, the city paid $4.15 million for the Husky site. Last year, it paid $1.78 million to acquire the former McDonald's site, Hood said. So if the city gets the asking price, it will have almost doubled its investment.
The prospectus being sent to developers by HM Commercial Group acting on behalf of the city states the city's preference is for a mixed-use or multi-family housing, either rental or condos, or possibly a hotel.
City officials say the preferred height for new buildings on the site is four to six storeys, but that could change depending on the propsals that come forward and future decisions by city council.
There's also one specific guideline to would-be developers: "Design preference should not feature a big block wall of a parkade".