These are some of the ways passengers on Kelowna buses will be able to pay their fares next year, BC Transit says.
 
 
Transit ridership in greater Kelowna is ahead of last year’s pace but still well behind pre-pandemic levels, new passenger data shows.

About 14,000 people a week boarded buses in February, compared to about 11,000 over an average week in February 2021. Passenger numbers were up despite a 15% overall service reduction, implemented in January and still ongoing, as the transit system struggles with an acute shortage of drivers.

“We are aiming to resume regular service levels in late April/early May,” BC Transit says.
About 20,000 people a week rode local buses during an average February week in both 2019 and 2020, before the onset of the pandemic sent passenger counts plumetting, BC Transit says.

Total passenger trips in the pre-pandemic period of 2018-2019 were 5.7 million. The comparable figure for 2020-2021 was 2.6 million, the Crown-owned corporation says. Passenger revenue fell from $7.2 million to $4.1 million over the same period.

As a result, more public subsidy was required for the Kelowna Regional Transit system. Passenger fares produced 36% of operating costs in 2018 but just 22% last year. The difference is made up by local taxes and a government grant, with a small amount of revenue from advertising.

Ridership declines have not been uniform but vary according to route. In West Kelowna, for example, ridership fell between 2019 and 2021 by one-third on the No. 97 Okanagan Rapid Bus route and 10% on the No. 25 East Boundary route, but it rose 10% on the No. 28 Shannon Lake route.

Next spring, BC Transit says, it will introduce a new contactless way for passengers to pay their fares, swiping their smart phones, smart watches, or debit cards at on-boad terminals.