Transit ridership in greater Kelowna is ahead of last year’s pace but still well behind pre-pandemic levels, new passenger data shows.
About 14,000 people a week boarded buses in February, compared to about 11,000 over an average week in February 2021. Passenger numbers were up despite a 15% overall service reduction, implemented in January and still ongoing, as the transit system struggles with an acute shortage of drivers.
Total passenger trips in the pre-pandemic period of 2018-2019 were 5.7 million. The comparable figure for 2020-2021 was 2.6 million, the Crown-owned corporation says. Passenger revenue fell from $7.2 million to $4.1 million over the same period.
As a result, more public subsidy was required for the Kelowna Regional Transit system. Passenger fares produced 36% of operating costs in 2018 but just 22% last year. The difference is made up by local taxes and a government grant, with a small amount of revenue from advertising.
Ridership declines have not been uniform but vary according to route. In West Kelowna, for example, ridership fell between 2019 and 2021 by one-third on the No. 97 Okanagan Rapid Bus route and 10% on the No. 25 East Boundary route, but it rose 10% on the No. 28 Shannon Lake route.
Next spring, BC Transit says, it will introduce a new contactless way for passengers to pay their fares, swiping their smart phones, smart watches, or debit cards at on-boad terminals.