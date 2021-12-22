The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says it’s ready to help distribute rapid tests kits to businesses that are interested in using them.
Chambers of Commerce in other provinces have been an important distribution network for rapid test kits, the Kelowna group said in a news release.
“We have heard from our chamber colleagues across the country that rapid tests kits have been well received by many businesses and have helped in stopping the spread of the virus in the workplace,” said Kelowna Chamber executive director Dan Rogers.
“These rapid tests kits should be made available to small businesses at minimal cost no matter where they are located in the province, and we believe members of the BC Chamber network are well-positioned to help the province with distribution if needed.”
The Kelowna Chamber’s offer the help distribute rapid tests comes as B.C. placed tighter restrictions to try to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant.
Bars, nightclubs, gyms, and fitness centres are all to be closed, with no private indoor organized gatherings of any size until mid-January. Sports tournaments are also cancelled.
Restaurants are allowed to be open, but physical distancing or physical barriers must be in place. All public seated indoor events are reduced to 50% capacity, regardless of size.
“This an awful time for small business owners to face fresh financial uncertainty,” said chamber President Jeffrey Robinson.
He called on the province to provide economic support for businesses and individuals most impacted by the restrictions.
The Greater Vernon chamber made a similar plea for help.
“We hope the government recognizes the significant impact these latest restrictions will have on very specific sectors of our economy, many of them small-businesses,” said Robin Cardew, Vernon chamber president in a news release. “Bars, fitness centres and banquet facilities are making a sacrifice on behalf of all British Columbians and it is incumbent on the government to provide direct financial resources to these businesses to minimize the losses they will experience.”