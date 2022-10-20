Kelowna brewery plans expansion despite pandemic challenges

A Kelowna brewery that has “thrived” despite pandemic-related challenges wants to expand its business by taking over an adjacent property currently operated as a bakery.
Owners of Barn Owl Brewing Company on Lakeshore Road have submitted an application to the city to extend its liquor licence onto the neighbouring property.
The brewery, which opened in July 2019, is located in a heritage building, known as the Surtees Barn, which dates back to 1927.
“Since we are in a heritage building, we have no options for building expansion,” the brewery owners state in the application to the city. “This plan allows us to grow our business without changing the heritage character of the Surtees property.”
The brewery opened eight months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like similar businesses, it was closed for two months and then re-opened subject to several restrictions.
“Despite those unexpected issues, we have thrived,” the owners say. “We are now at the point where we feel we should expand to continue to serve our community.”
Council’s decision on the liquor licence application is only advisory in nature. Final decision rests with provincial officials.