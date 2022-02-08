Hospitalizations in B.C. related to COVID-19 were at 986 on Tuesday, down one from Monday’s figure.
In the Interior Health region, however, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose, from 182 to 195. The number of patients requiring crucial care fell slightly, from 28 to 26.
Peak COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. occurred in late January, at 1,054 patients. But for many of those people, the disease was not the cause of their hospitalization but was rather detected through routine in-hospital testing.
No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, keeping the toll at 2,707 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.
And the number of outbreaks at health care facilities around the province declined slightly, from 57 on Monday to 55 on Tuesday.
New cases province-wide were put at 1,117, of which 376 were in the Interior Health region, however these numbers are considered to significantly understate reality as testing is now not recommended for most people with only mild symptoms.