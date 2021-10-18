An average of 105 cases a day of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region since last Friday.
That was down from a daily average of about 140 new cases across IH in early October.
Transmission of COVID-19 is now spreading faster in both Fraser Health, with 737 new cases in the past three days, and Northern Health, which recorded 406 new cases in the same period.
Since Friday, 26 more British Columbians have died of the disease, for an overall total of 2,081. Of the latest deaths, five were in the Interior Health region.
The long-running outbreak of COVID-19 at Cottonwoods care home on Ethel Street continues to claim lives. Another resident died over the weekend, making the toll 13 in this current outbreak at Cottonwoods.
Meanwhile, the provincial vaccination rate rose to 89.2% on Monday, up from 89% last Friday.