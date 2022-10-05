A transit strike was short-lived Wednesday as both the union that represents drivers and the operator agreed to enter binding arbitration.
Normal service will resume at 5:28 a.m. on Thursday, BC Transit says.
“BC Transit sincerely apologizes for the temporary disruption of service today,” the Crown corporation said in a Wednesday release.
“We look forward to the resumption of regular service (on Thursday) and will continue to update customers as more information becomes available,” BC Transit said.
Funding for the Kelowna-area bus system comes from B.C. Transit, a subsidy provided by the local municipalities, and passenger fares. The day-to-day operation of the system is contracted to First Transit, a private company.
The union issued strike notice last month to press their contract demands. First Transit says it has offered employees a nine percent raise over three years.