A professional English soccer team partly owned by a Kelowna entrepreneur has won promotion to that country's second-best league.
Peterborough United was elevated to the Championship after earning a 3-3 draw with promotion rivals LIncoln City last Saturday.
One of Peterborough United's owners is Jason Neale, a managing partner of Old Kent Road Financial, a debt and venture finance company. He's also the founder of BlueStar Coachlines, a luxury chartered bus company that caters to the corporate sector.
In March 2018, Neale bought an interest in Peterborough United, a team then playing in League One, the third-tier of professional English football, behind the Premier League and the Championship.
The 2021-2022 season will be the first time in eight years that Peterborough United, known as 'The Posh', has competed in the Championship.
"We're delighted that all the hard work from the pliers and staff has paid off," Neale said in a release.
"It's been a particularly challenging year for everyone, especially playing behind closed doors due to the pandemic," Neale said. "The consistency and resilience demonstrated by everyone at the club has been fantastic and our supporters have been brilliant."
The team is managed by Darren Ferguson, son of the legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Neale and fellow Canadian entrepreneur R. Stewart Thompson, with whom he founded Old Kent Road Financial, bought into Peterborough United with a view to improving the team's competitive fortunes and developing its youth academy.
"Stewart and Jason have brought a renewed business focus to help grow the club these past three years," says the team's other owner, Darragh MacAnthony. "It's a pleasure to have them as partners and a joy to share this promotion with them and everyone involved with the club."
The three owners have plans to develop a new multi-use stadium in Peterborough, an hour north of London, combining a soccer ground, concert venue, conference centre, and technology campus.
Peterborough United player Jonson Clarke-Harris won the League One Golden Boot trophy as the division's top scorer. Two other players, Mark Beevers and Joe Ward, were also named to the League One Team of the Year.
The owners acknowledge Peterborough United's participation in the Championship will be "much more challenging" for the team, but they say they're focused on ensuring long-term success.
The team is mostly made of English-born players, but there are also players from Ireland, Sudan, Scotland, and Hungary.
One notable bit of history in the team's 87 years of existence involved Victoria Beckham, wife of famous former footballer David Beckham, who was known as Posh Spice when she was part of the Spice Girls singing group.
Beckham filed an objection with the U.K. Patent Office in 2002 over the team's intention to use the word 'POSH' for marketing purposes. Beckham claimed the word had become synonymous with her on a worldwide basis.
Her appeal was rejected with patent officials noting Peterborough United had been called 'The Posh' since at least the 1920s.
The club's website is theposh.com