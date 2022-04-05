Pedestrian safety at the corner of KLO Road and Spiers Road, along the shore of Mission Creek, will be improved with a provincial grant.
A new zebra crosswalk with rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be installed at the intersection after the City of Kelowna received a $19,000 government grant. Some traffic calming modifications will also be undertaken.
It’s a busy walking and driving area, as the popular Mission Creek Greenway cuts across KLO Road at the bridge, and there’s also a parking lot that’s well used by people accessing the Greenway.
The pedestrian safety improvements are designed as interim measures until the future replacement of the KLO Road bridge over Mission Creek.
That work had been planned for 2020, at an estimated cost of $5.5 million, but it was postponed as the city looked for ways to cut costs after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2021 update on infrastructure projects, the bridge replacement was identified as a “future project”.
The provincial funding was provided under the government’s ‘Vision Zero’ grant program which aims to greatly reduce deaths and serious injuries from road transport. This year, 37 projects were approved around B.C., with the maximum individual grant being $20,000.
Money can be used for such things as new crosswalks, traffic calming measures, speed reader boards, better lighting and signage. The government says road-related injuries cost the health care system $300 million a year.
This is the first year Vision Zero funding has been available outside the Lower Mainland. The KLO Road safety upgrade is the only project funded in the Okanagan.