A waterfall would separate two six-storey residential towers planned for a long-vacant property in the South Pandosy neighbourhood.
The project, on a triangle-shaped site at the corner of Lakeshore Road and Richter Street, would have 127 homes and eight ground-floor retail units, including a large restaurant.
City planners will recommend next Tuesday that council grant the necessary permits and variances, saying the project is attractively designed and will "contribute to the distinct character" of South Pandosy.
The site, formerly a motel, has been vacant since 2008 after two previous development proposals did not advance. It's a prime building location, directly opposite Boyce-Gyro Park with views of Okanagan Lake.
The vacant property is currently assessed at $7.4 million.
"On the Lakeshore Road (west) elevation, the two building designs differ, to add visual interest and reduce the apparent mass of the buildings," municipal staff write in a report to council.
"A waterfall feature separates the towers mid-block on this Lakeshore Road elevation, to further help break up the buildings' frontage and add a design element that would be unite to this property in Kelowna," staff say.
Plans show 44 one-bedroom suites, 74 two-bedroom units, two three-bedroom homes, and seven townhouses. Building features include a swimming pool for residents on an elevated patio between the two buildings and rooftop cabanas.
The proposal conforms to the property's zoning and the height of the two buildings is less than what would be allowed.
But because the project requires variances, which staff describe as minor and relating mainly to setbacks from property lines, interested members of the public can address council on the development proposal.
The anticipated start time for the item on next Tuesday's regular council agenda is 7:20 p.m.
The project, dubbed Caban, is being advanced by Vancouver-based Cressey Development.