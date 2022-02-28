More mental health nurses should be deployed to ride along with Kelowna RCMP officers, city council heard Monday.
Such nurses were only available for one third of the 3,100 calls police received last year where the suspect was believed to be suffering from mental health problems, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said.
“We’re dealing with deeply impacted individuals affected by trauma and addictions,” Triance said. “We need those (mental health support) services at street level and in police cars able to attend those calls with us when people are calling 911.”
“Right now, that isn’t as effective as it should be, in my opinion,” she said. “We need to make significant progress on this in 2022. . . Interior Health is doing what they can with their existing resources.”
Councillors said the city should lobby Interior Health and the provincial government for additional funding so more mental health nurses are available for police ride-alongs.
“We basically need to see a tripling of service from IH to have an adequate level of support on your calls for service,” Coun. Gail Given said.
Three of the four homicides that occurred in Kelowna last year involved suspects believed to be suffering mental health problems, council heard.
A man was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act after an attack on a security guard at UBC Okanagan early Saturday. The guard later died of her injuries.
Three of the four homicides that occurred in Kelowna last year involved suspects believed to be suffering mental health problems, council heard.
“It’s absolutely tragic, the news that we just lost a 24-year-old at UBCO. It’s tragic to lose anyone, let alone a 24-year-old,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.