A Kelowna creek should not be affected by the temporary failure of a nearby wastewater lift station, city officials say.
Only a “small volume” of wastewater made it into Mill Creek when the station, at 1841 Water Street south of Harvey Avenue, failed last Friday afternoon, says Kevin Van Vliet, the city’s utility services manager.
“Sampling on Friday afternoon showed that the elevated levels of e-coli were very local to near the station,” Van Vliet said in an email Monday.
“By the time the creek reached the lake, the e-coli counts were in the normal range. There should be no detrimental impact to the creek,” he said.
The service of a contractor, D&L Environmental Services, were “instrumental” in limiting the impact of the lift station’s failure, Van Vliet said. It was returned to normal operation about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, he said.
However, clean-up work around the site will continue around the site for several weeks.