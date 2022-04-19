A veritable boat-load of new bus drivers has enabled Kelowna Regional Transit to return to regularly scheduled service.
Ten drivers were hired in December, 20 have come aboard since January, and eight more will finish their training in a few weeks. And another 20 are expected to be hired before September.
All of which means regular spring service levels will resume May 1 in the Central Okanagan after cutbacks were initiated in the winter due to a severe shortage of drivers.
“It’s good news, particularly since we’ve been told we’ll be going back full-bore, up above pre-Covid levels, by September,” Al Peressini, president of Local 1722 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents the local drivers, said Tuesday in an interview.
Last December, citing an acute driver shortage, BC Transit announced an indefinite 15% reduction in Kelowna-area transit service. None of the 31 routes were eliminated but the frequency of buses was reduced.
Normally, the system relies on about 110 full-time drivers and 55 part-time drivers, according to the union.
Local drivers have long complained they are under-paid relative to what their counterparts earn in other parts of B.C., particularly the Lower Mainland and Victoria. The local start rate is $23.80 an hour and new hires have to be available for 18 days at a month, but with no guarantee of working any hours at all.
The union’s collective agreement with the private company that manages the Kelowna bus system on behalf of B.C. Transit expired at the end of March. Two bargaining sessions have been held and more sessions are booked for May.
“You’re always hopeful you’ll get a good settlement,” Peressini said. “We’re hopeful the company will realize we’ve got to move towards what people are being paid in other places. But time will tell.”
The unionized transit employees went on strike for 13 days in 2016 before a settlement was reached with the company.