More than 300,000 front-line workers, including first responders, grocery store employees, teachers, child-care workers and even some ski hill staff living in congregate housing at Big White, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations over the coming weeks, says the province.
Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Thursday saying B.C’s COVID-19 immunization plan is progressing better than expected.
"Our age-based rollout is ahead of schedule and with the AstraZeneca … supply arriving, we can protect people working in specific, front-line industries," said Dix.
"Following the latest science and data to identify high-risk industries or critical services will allow us to protect even more people from COVID-19, which in turn, gives our entire communities and our province greater protection from the virus."
According to Interior Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers, the reason some Big White workers living in congregate housing on the mountain were included is because of the ongoing cluster of COVID-19 cases there and because of past past clusters there. At this time, Big White is the only ski hill whose workers have been announced as eligible for the vaccine.
De Villiers made it clear, the vaccinations will only be given to those living in congregate care at the ski hill once vaccination clinics are up and running for them. It is not yet big offered to all those living and working on the mountain.
More details of when the newly announced eligible workers will be able to get the vaccine is expected to be publicized in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna remains at 20 residents and three staff and the Kelowna General Hospital outbreak in unit 5B includes three patients and three staff. One person has died at KGH as a result of the outbreak there, said de Villiers.
According to provincial health officials, the new priority groups announced Thursday are workers in areas where outbreaks and clusters have occurred and are ongoing, the use of personal protective equipment can be challenging and maintaining the workforce for a critical service is important.
Currently in B.C., the first shipment of AZ/SII is being deployed to protect people in workplaces identified as having the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, including food processing plants such as poultry, fruit and fish processing, agricultural operations with congregate worker accommodations such as farms, nurseries and greenhouses, and large industrial camps with congregate accommodations for workers.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the additional AZ/SII vaccine doses coming to B.C. will allow the province to target areas to maximize its bid to protect the public against COVID-19.
"With each person who receives any of our three safe and effective vaccines, we are all that much safer,” she said.
“This targeted outreach builds on the momentum we now have with our age-based program to protect those who have been at work every day, without break and without question, for the past year.”
In total, B.C. expects to receive about 340,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of May.
Earlier this week, it opened clinics to start administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and is currently taking appointments for seniors 80 and older.
The next age group to be eligible (75 to 79) can to start calling to book vaccination appointments Saturday.
The schedule for those born between 1942 and 1951 and indigenous peoples born in 1966 and before (55 and over) to call will be as follows:
• age 79 and indigenous people aged 55 and older starting March 20 at noon
• age 78 - starting March 22 at noon
• age 77 - starting March 23 at noon
• age 76 - starting March 25 at noon
• age 75 - starting March 27 at noon
The Interior Health phone number for vaccination appointments is 1-877-740-7747.
The call-in schedule for seniors aged 70 to 74 will be announced in the coming days.
Seniors 80 and older and indigenous people 65 and older can also call to book vaccination appointments if they have not already done so.
The provincial registration and booking system, both online and by phone, is to start April 6, for people aged 65 to 69. As a result, the province has adjusted its timelines for Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the COVID-19 immunization plan.
Everyone in B.C. who is eligible for a COVID19 vaccination will now be able to receive a first dose before July 1, says the province
Dix said the new groups of workers eligible for vaccinations will include:
• first responders (police, firefighters, emergency transport)
• K-12 educational staff
• child care staff
• grocery store workers
• postal workers
• bylaw and quarantine officers
• manufacturing workers
• wholesale/warehousing employees
• staff living in congregate housing at Big White
• correctional facilities staff
• cross-border transport staff