Another small poultry flock in Kelowna has tested positive for avian influenza, federal and provincial officials say.
The unidentified premises, along with a poultry flock in Richmond, has been put under quarantine by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
These are the third and fourth small flocks in B.C. that have contracted the virus, presumably through contact with infected migrating wild birds.
Avian influenza was detected last week among chickens in a Kelowna backyard poultry flock.
Poultry producers within a 12 kilometre radius of the infected flocks have been notified and asked to undertake enhanced prevention and preparedness measures.
The highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus was first detected at a commercial poultry operation in the North Okanagan in mid-April.