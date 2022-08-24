Buses will be rolling more frequently on some Kelowna transit routes once students return to class in early September.
Extra service is being added to Routes 1, 6, 8, and 97, effective Sept. 4, BC Transit says. As well, Routes 4 and 13 are being reinstated, and service adjustments are being made on routes that serve schools to meet demand.
But the private firm that operates Kelowna Regional Transit on behalf of BC Transit continues to experience a driver shortage, despite recruitment efforts. Additional service beyond what is shown on bctransit.com/Kelowna could become available as more drivers are hired.
Transit service always expands in the fall after classes resume at public schools, Okanagan College, and UBC Okanagan.
In Kelowna, overall ridership has recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, slightly higher than the provincial recovery rate, BC Transit says.