In her final address as chair of Kelowna-area public schools, Moyra Baxter reflected on the “ups and downs” of the past four years.
Highlights included the opening of two new schools, a higher-than-average graduation rate among Indigenous students, and confirmation of provincial funding for a new high school in West Kelowna.
On the other hand, the pandemic.
“To say this term was unlike any other would be putting it mildly. It has been a period of ups and downs,” Baxter wrote in her last annual report.
“During the past two and a half years we, along with the entire community, province, and country, have coped with COVID-19, provincial guidelines on COVID protocols, and, to be honest, breakdowns in relationships, both personal and professional,” Baxter wrote.
“Most of our decisions did not sit well with a passionate, well-organized, vocal group. Some trustees and staff members received abusive phone calls, text messages, and emails containing foul language and threats. No one deserves to be treated that way,” Baxter wrote.
Like other school boards, Central Okanagan trustees voted earlier this year in favour of a vaccine mandate for all district employees.
The teachers’ union filed a grievance, dozens of district employees signed a letter of complaint filled with inaccuracies and misleading statements about the effect of vaccines, and anti-vaxxers bombarded the district with their own letters.
Trustees voted 5-2 to introduce the mandate but later put the program on hold citing a local drop in infection rates.
The 79-year-old Baxter, who has been on the board for 26 consecutive years, also expressed frustration that school resources related to sexual identity and gender identification continued to be a source of some controversy, particular in the weeks leading up to the Oct. 15 civic election.
Other than that one topic, she said there was a general lack of public interest in school board affairs.
She noted that while the province is responsible for decisions relating to curriculum and capital funding, local districts are nevertheless responsible for many files, such as grade configurations at schools, French Immersion programs, busing, school openings and closings, and elective courses for students.