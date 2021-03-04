Suites in a new Westside rental project overlook "some of the most beautiful landscapes in all of Canada", the builder says.
More than 270 homes are contained in three, six-storey buildings called Lakeview Ridge on Sonoma Pines Drive in the Westbank First Nation.
It's a development of Broadstreet Properties, a Cambell River-based firm that builds and manages rental properties across Canada. The firm has recently built similar large-scale rental buildings in Kelowna on KLO Road and West Kelowna on Majoros Road.
Monthly rents in the new development range from $1,500 for a 635-sq. ft, one-bedroom and one bath unit, to $1,938 for a 1,031 sq.-ft. suite with three bedrooms and two baths.
"Lakeview Ridge is located close to the action, while maintaining a quiet and peaceful feel," company director Braden Elke says in a release. "This new property overlooks some of the most beautiful landscapes in all of Canada."
The project typifies the kind of higher-density residential development expected on WFN lands over the coming decades.
Projections are for four times as many new homes on WFN land compared to the City of West Kelowna between now and 2040. And commercial development on WFN lands will be six times greater than in West Kelowna, according to estimates reviewed recently by directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District.
A total of 4,556 new homes are anticipated on the Westside in the next 20 years, with 3,622 of them on WFN lands and just 934 in West Kelowna.
Almost 90% of the new homes on WFN lands will be within multi-family complexes such as the three buildings constructed by Broadstreet Properties on Sonoma Pines Drive.
In 2020, the WFN issued more than $70 million worth of building permits. West Kelowna, with a population more than three times larger and covering 11 times as much land on the west side of Okanagan Lake, issued $140 million worth of permits.