Fourth provincial electoral district proposed for Kelowna area
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
Kelowna would have slightly more political clout on the provincial stage with the proposed addition of a new electoral area for the city.
The new riding is proposed to be 'Kelowna Centre', and would encompass downtown and much of the inner city. The existing ridings of Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna-Mission would remain largely as they are currently configured.
As well, Okanagan Lake would serve as a political dividing line in the Central Okanagan. Currently, Kelowna West includes downtown Kelowna and much of the Westside.
But a new riding, called West Kelowna-Peachland, would not include any part of Kelowna.
The addition of a new riding in the Kelowna area is warranted by the region's fast population growth, says the preliminary report of a commission studying the province's electoral areas.
"The three current Kelowna ridings are growing at nearly twice the provincial average. In addition, the populations of Kelowna West and Kelowna-Lake Country are above the usual deviation range. We address this by proposing a new electoral district for the area," the report states.
If the proposed redrawing of boundaries is accepted, the four Kelowna-area ridings would have populations of between 55,664 and 59,723, still slightly above the average for electoral areas in B.C.
Overall, the commission is proposing to add six electoral areas, bringing the total up to 93, in time for the next election, scheduled for 2024. Four of the new ridings would be in Metro Vancouver.
The province's population has grown by 300,000 since 2016, commission members note, and adding the new ridings would maintain the current level of representation in the legislature.
Members of the public can now comment on the preliminary report, with a final report expected next April.
