Efforts to contain forest fires in B.C. will be aided this long weekend by showers, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures.
More than 1,200 fires are burning across the province, twice as many as normal at this point in the summer. Thirty-six of the fires are considered to be significant either because of their size or threat to properties.
Severe burning conditions, with high temperatures and smoky skies that limit the effectiveness of aircraft, will continue Friday.
"Come Saturday and Sunday, we anticipate a bit of a change in the weather," Rob Schweitzer, director of fire centre operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Thursday.
After days of calm conditions that has seen smoke trapped in valleys such as the Okanagan, westerly winds are expected to develop on the weekend.
"We'll see a bit more fresh air in the Southern Interior of the province," Schweitzer said. "And it'll bring that short-lived increase in fire growth. But improved visibility is a welcome shift for our aviation teams who have been significantly hampered in their ability to conduct operations."
Crews will be vigilant in responding to any fires caused by lightning strikes, Schweitzer said. And while rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant, with showers most likely on Sunday and Monday, any precipitation is welcome, he said.
"The Interior is in a drought condition so the amount of rain we receive will be very important," Schweitzer said.
Highs on Saturday in Kelowna are forecast to be 36C, with temperatures in the upper 20s on Sunday and Monday before temperatures rise above 30 C again next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Around the province, about 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. People on another 17,000 properties are on evacuation alert.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has reintroduced a mask mandate of indefinite duration for the Central Okanagan because the area has been accounting for half of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., said people should remove their face coverings if they are having trouble breathing because of the smoke.
Given the temperatures of mid-30s forecast for Friday and Saturday, people should also check on older family members and friends to make sure they are OK.
"Heat can be deadly, and we have seen that earlier on this season, in the last month. We want to remind people that risk from extreme heat exceeds risks from Covid-19," she said.