Kelowna voters could go back to the polls next year to decide whether the city proceeds with its $167 million plan to rebuild the Parkinson recreation centre.
The three newcomers to council all stated during the campaign that they believe a referendum should be held to decide the expensive question.
Some form of voter endorsement is legally necessary because of the sizable amount of debt the city proposes to take on. The two options are a referendum or engagement of the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically proceed unless 10% of the city’s voters, or about 11,500 people, signed a petition against it during a one-month period.
“Direct democracy for big ticket items makes more sense,” Gord Lovegrove said in a response to a questionnaire from The Daily Courier. “Let residents decide: referendum.”
“If the rec centre project were to considerably boost the average residents’s annual property tax bill, then a referendum should be considered,” Rick Webber said in response to the same question.
Ron Cannan, who returns to city council after a stint on council from 1996-2005, said in an interview this week that he also favoured letting voters directly decide the issue: “Referendum. But it’s definitely something that’s going to be debated around the council table.”
All the incumbent councillors were asked the same question during the campaign. None of them expressed outright support for holding a referendum but the answers from some suggested they were open to the idea.
“Councils are elected and entrusted with such decision making,” Charlie Hodge said.
“Parkinson rec centre needs to be expanded to offer more recreation opportunities and community services. The public consultation and alternate approval process are both being utilized to ensure this is the right direction,” said Loyal Wooldridge.
Mohini Singh also did not answer the question directly, noting more design work and cost updates are still to be completed.
“This will be the biggest project the city would ever have undertaken and every aspect and detail has to be examined,” Singh said. “So until all aspects are deeply examined it is not appropriate to hold a referendum.”
Peachland voters endorsed plans to borrow up to $17.5 million for a new firehall, Vernon voters approved the borrowing of $121 million for a new swimming pool and fitness centre, and Lake Country voters said no to borrowing up to $8 million to buy more waterfront property for use as parkland.