Parkinson

The rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre was estimated by the City of Kelowna to cost $50 million in 2015. The latest cost estimate is $167 million, and three newcomers to council say voters should decide the fate of the project in a referendum.

 File

Kelowna voters could go back to the polls next year to decide whether the city proceeds with its $167 million plan to rebuild the Parkinson recreation centre.

The three newcomers to council all stated during the campaign that they believe a referendum should be held to decide the expensive question.

Some form of voter endorsement is legally necessary because of the sizable amount of debt the city proposes to take on. The two options are a referendum or engagement of the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically proceed unless 10% of the city’s voters, or about 11,500 people, signed a petition against it during a one-month period.

“Direct democracy for big ticket items makes more sense,” Gord Lovegrove said in a response to a questionnaire from The Daily Courier. “Let residents decide: referendum.”

“If the rec centre project were to considerably boost the average residents’s annual property tax bill, then a referendum should be considered,” Rick Webber said in response to the same question.

Ron Cannan, who returns to city council after a stint on council from 1996-2005, said in an interview this week that he also favoured letting voters directly decide the issue: “Referendum. But it’s definitely something that’s going to be debated around the council table.”

All the incumbent councillors were asked the same question during the campaign. None of them expressed outright support for holding a referendum but the answers from some suggested they were open to the idea.

“Councils are elected and entrusted with such decision making,” Charlie Hodge said.

“Parkinson rec centre needs to be expanded to offer more recreation opportunities and community services. The public consultation and alternate approval process are both being utilized to ensure this is the right direction,” said Loyal Wooldridge.

Maxine DeHart did not answer the question directly but said: “For the past 11 years as a city councillor, one of the main projects that the public have been advocating for is a new (Parkinson) facility.”
 
Luke Stack also did not answer the question directly, stating: " I have been very open about supporting the rebuilding of the Parkinson Recreation Centre. If elected, I will advance this.

Mohini Singh also did not answer the question directly, noting more design work and cost updates are still to be completed.

“This will be the biggest project the city would ever have undertaken and every aspect and detail has to be examined,” Singh said. “So until all aspects are deeply examined it is not appropriate to hold a referendum.”

The City of Kelowna has used the alternate approval process for all borrowing-related initiatives since the failure of a 1988 referendum on whether to build a new hockey rink downtown.
 
Cost estimates for rebuilding the Parkinson recreation centre have ballooned in recent years. The project was estimated to cost $50 million in 2015, $100 million last year, and $134 million earlier this year.
 
In September, city engineer Joel Shaw put the revised cost at $167 million, of which $155 million would come from borrowing.
 
This past Saturday, referendum questions were attached to the ballot in several Okanagan communities.

Peachland voters endorsed plans to borrow up to $17.5 million for a new firehall, Vernon voters approved the borrowing of $121 million for a new swimming pool and fitness centre, and Lake Country voters said no to borrowing up to $8 million to buy more waterfront property for use as parkland.