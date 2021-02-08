Vernon Mounties seized a handgun, loaded shotgun and several other weapons after an arrest on Sunday.
An officer was conducting patrols in downtown Vernon when he observed a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign about 11:50 a.m..
The vehicle was pulled over in the 3000 block of 32nd Street, and the male driver turned out to be prohibited from driving. The driver was immediately arrested and searched. He had a knife and carbon fibre knuckles in his possession, police said.
A nine-millimetre handgun was found under the driver’s seat. In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located and seized a loaded shotgun and several other weapons.
“These weapons have been taken off the street and our community is safer because of it,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.
A 34-year-old Vernon man, since released from custody, faces potential criminal charges.