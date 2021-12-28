Kelowna’s virtual public school should not accept students from outside the Central Okanagan, trustees will hear in early January.
Educators recommend the existing eSchool23 not expand its offerings to try to draw enrolment from around the province.
“Given current enrolment trends, the loss of external enrolment would have minimal impact on regular operations of the school,” eSchool23 principal John Morrone writes in a report going to trustees on Jan. 5.
The Ministry of Education has asked all 60 of B.C.’s school boards to indicate whether they wanted their local online learning services to expand through a provincial model to draw more students from outside their communities.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelowna-area enrolment in the local virtual school board rose from 400 to nearly 700 students in the 2020-21 school year. But numbers have fallen back since then, with about 445 currently taking virtual classes.
Scaling up the virtual school with more resources, courses, and staff to draw enrolment from outside Kelowna would be challenging and costly, Morrone says, and the province won’t be providing any extra funding.
About 99% of the students enrolled in eSchool23 live within the Central Okanagan.
“Although eSchool23 may not be able to offer the broad range of courses that a Provincial Online Learning School might be able to, students can still enroll with the provincial school when local options are unavailable,” Morrone says.