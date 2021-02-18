A Kelowna dietician and blogger whose father developed early onset Alzheimer’s disease will tell her story at an Alzheimer Society of BC fundraiser.
The Breakfast to Remember is an opportunity to hear from people affected by dementia while helping raise funds to support the society.
The breakfast event is usually held in Kelowna, Vancouver and Victoria. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be held virtually.
On March 4, from 7:30 to 9 a.m, anyone across the province can join in and hear speakers like Kelowna’s Tori Wesszer and astronaut Col. Chris Hadfield.
Five years ago, Wesszer’s father, Bob, recognized small symptoms of what he suspected could be early onset Alzheimer’s disease. After a tearful family talk, he got his diagnosis.
Wesszer tells her family’s story publicly to help reduce the stigma of the diagnosis and to encourage others concerned about dementia to access support and educational resources.
Tickets purchasers for Breakfast to Remember will also receive access to a research discussion on advancements in dementia discovery and care with leading dementia researcher Dr. Alexandre
Henri-Bhargava, taking place at 6 p.m. on March 10. To purchase tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.