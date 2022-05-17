A Kelowna physician has received the ‘My Family Doctor’ award for the Interior Heath region.
Dr. Linda O’Neill is among seven physicians from around the province to receive the awards, presented annually by the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons since 2017.
One of those to nominate O’Neill wrote: “She has the human touch that is missing in so many of life’s daily interactions. She is equally versed in post-natal, childhood, and mental health issues. She is so intelligent, and so kind, and supports everyone she encounters.”
More than 350 nominations for the awards were submitted from around B.C. One top doctor was chosen from each of the five health regions, while Dr. Karin Kausky of Whistler was named ‘B.C. Family Physician of the Year’, and Dr. Sasha Langille-Rowe of Terrace won the ‘First Five Years in Practice Award’.
The awards presentation was timed to mark Family Doctor Day, which is May 19. The college says the awards were designed to celebrate physician excellence but also draw attention to what it says is the need for more public investment in the training of family doctors.
Almost one million British Columbians don’t have a family doctor, the college says.
“We received hundreds of nominations for the My Family Doctor awards,” said Dr. David May, college president. “But we received even more messages from people desperate to find a family doctor.”
People with family doctors have better overall health and are hospitalized less often, the college says.
O’Neill graduated medical school in 1989 and has practiced in Kelowna since 2004.
Along with her kind and professional approach, the college says, she was lauded for being "passionate about providing longitudinal care for the many interconnected and extended families of patients that make up her practice in Kelowna".