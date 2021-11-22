The City of Kelowna should consider letting voters decide if there’s a need for a new performing arts centre, currently estimated to cost $70 million, consultants suggest.
Kelowna has little recent history of using referenda to determine the fate of costly new proposals, the consultants acknowledge in a report delivered to councillors on Monday.
But a referendum would provide a good gauge of the community’s support for a new performing arts centre as well as the willingness of residents to support the project with both higher taxes and direct donations, the consultants say.
“The simple gesture of posing the question can spark new intrigue, energy, imagination and commitment that ‘We’re going to make this happen’,” the consultants, led by Colliers, write in the report to council.
The 820-seat Kelowna Community Theatre on Water Street is 60 years old. A new performing arts centre appears in the city’s long-range capital plan but there is currently no funding identified for its construction.
In their report, the consultants say a new performing arts centre is a feasible undertaking but caution there are currently many unknowns. This includes the availability of government grants, the likelihood of success of a community fundraising campaign, and the size of the theatre needed in any new venue.
City officials have suggested a theatre of around 1,250 seats in size but the consultants note a smaller theatre would be less costly to build. Relatively infrequent ravelling shows that would fill up a larger capacity venue should not be the focus of a new performing arts centre, they say.
The City of Kelowna rarely uses referenda to decide the fate of large projects that require the borrowing of millions of dollars and the assumption of long-term debt, the consultants observe in their report, saying the process "lacks precedent in the region's civic processes".
Instead, deployment of the Alternate Approval Process is favoured, through which a big project automatically proceeds unless 10% of city voters sign petitions against it.
The last capital project put to a referendum was a plan for a new hockey arena, rejected by voters in the late 1980s. Since then, projects such as the H2O Centre, new police station, downtown parkades, the sale of the municipally-owned electrical system, and water upgrades have all proceeded through the alternate approval process.
Since 1988, the only referendum used by the City of Kelowna was a 1996 vote on whether it should continue to add fluoride to drinking water. Voters said no.