The jobless rate in greater Kelowna rose to 5.7% in April from five percent in March.
Almost two thousand fewer people were working last month in the Central Okanagan, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Kelowna still has the fifth-lowest unemployment rate of any metropolitan area in the country, though it has edged up in recent months.
For much of last fall and early 2020, greater Kelowna had Canada's lowest or second-lowest unemployment rate. It was 4.6% in January.
Although Kelowna's jobless rate is significantly below the double-digit levels seen in many other cities, the uptick in unemployment matched what happened generally across the country.
The economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.
The national unemployment rate rose to 8.1% from 7.5% in March.
Job losses in April nearly wiped out the 303,000 positions that were added in March when the economy outperformed expectations and put the country about 503,000 jobs, or 2.6%, below pre-pandemic levels.
British Columbia experienced its first decrease in employment since a historic plunge in the labour market in April 2020.
Lockdowns elsewhere and tight restrictions in B.C., such as continuing ban on in-restaurant dining and a prohibition against travel between different regions of the province, are continuing, CIBC economist Royce Mendes observed.
"The good news," he said in a note, "is that the curve is bending in some regions of the country and vaccinations are picking up pace, both of which should help the labour market begin to recover in June."
After the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 triggered widespread layoffs and business closures, unemployment in the Central Okanagan began to rise and peaked at 10.2% in June. It then fell steadily through the remainder of last year.
Last month, 107,600 people were working in greater Kelowna, down from 109,300 in April.
The total labour force fell by nearly 1,000, to 114,100, while the total population increased slightly, which usually means that some people have become discouraged in their search for work and quit the job hunt.
