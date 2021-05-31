All schools in the Central Okanagan will lower their Canadian flags to half-mast until further notice in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a mass grave in Kamloops.
"We are deeply saddened by what has been revealed at the Kamloops Residential School," Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter said in a release.
"This is a grim reminder of Canada's dark past. We mourn alongside our nation's Indigenous peoples," Baxter said.
Staff and students may wear orange-coloured clothing this week in honour of all Indigenous children who were forced into the residential school system, Baxter said.
Between 1870-1998, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to live at residential schools.
The City of Kelowna has also lowered its flags at City Hall, and at all municipally-owned properties.
"Like so many of us, I was sickened by the news that at least 215 children are buried on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops," Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said in a release.
"The misery of this discovery also re-emphasizes our nation's need to engage in reconciliation with our Indigenous friends and neighbours," Basran said.