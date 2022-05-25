Tomlin

Elizabeth Tomlin, a Catholic author and general counsel for the Archdiocese for the Military Services USA, will be a guest speaker at the annual convention of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada, to be held in Kelowna this summer.

More than 500 delegates are expected to attend the 102nd national convention of the Catholic Women’s League of Canada, to be held in Kelowna this August.

The theme of the convention will be ‘Catholic and Living It!, CWL spokesperson Christa Grillmair says.

The 2020 and 2021 conventions, which were to have been held in Montreal and Toronto respectively, were cancelled because of the pandemic.

“We are finally able to meet again and the highlight of this year’s convention will be the energy of the 500-plus delegates and guests,” Grillmair said in a release.

Guest speakers at the Kelowna convention will be Barbara Dowling, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, and Elizabeth Tomlin, general counsel for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.

The Catholic Women’s League of Canada has more than 60,000 members across the country.

The Kelowna convention will run from Aug. 13 through Aug. 18, with most events taking place at the Delta Grand hotel.
 
Along with the guest speaker presentations, discussions on various resolutions, and religious services, convention delegates will tour Kelowna, the O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon, and ride the historic Summerland steam train.