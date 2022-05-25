The theme of the convention will be ‘Catholic and Living It!, CWL spokesperson Christa Grillmair says.
The 2020 and 2021 conventions, which were to have been held in Montreal and Toronto respectively, were cancelled because of the pandemic.
“We are finally able to meet again and the highlight of this year’s convention will be the energy of the 500-plus delegates and guests,” Grillmair said in a release.
Guest speakers at the Kelowna convention will be Barbara Dowling, Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Vancouver, and Elizabeth Tomlin, general counsel for the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.
The Catholic Women’s League of Canada has more than 60,000 members across the country.