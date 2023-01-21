Film festival supports Elevation Outdoors

Twenty-seven young people are whooping it up at a local downhill resort this week, learning not only to snowboard but learning lifeskills as well, thanks to Elevation Outdoors.
“We have 20 kids in the Learn to Shred program as well as seven learning to snowboard in our Leaders in Action Program,” says Corrine Wilson, events and sponsorship coordinator, for the non-profit organization based in Kelowna.
“The Leaders in Action program runs for 10 months. The kids get to do all of our programs and also volunteer with younger kids. Learn to Shred is twice a week for four weeks so each youth gets eight sessions total.”
Elevation Outdoors was founded in 2007 by Tori Hanson and a small group of dedicated individuals who recognized a need in the community. From the first-ever Learn to Shred program with six participants, the focus has always been on breaking down barriers to outdoor recreation while helping young people find a passion to help them lead a healthy, happier life. Since then, programs expanded from snowboarding to rock climbing, mountain biking, snowshoeing, hiking and sailing.
Meanwhile, back in the office, Wilson is organizing the 4th annual Wild and Scenic Film Fest at Metro Hub, 1265 Ellis St., on Jan. 27. Doors open at 6 p.m., films start at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Eric Allan Wilson Mortgage Pal, you can watch in-person for $25 or purchase $20 online-only tickets to watch at home.
Both tickets come with five days of on-demand access to all 12 films that highlight the impacts of the outdoors and why it is important that everyone has access to nature. Tickets and online silent auction are available at trellis. org/wsff2023.
All proceeds help Elevation Outdoors create scholarship opportunities for in-need youth.
“The Wild and Scenic Film Fest has become one of our favorite events of the year. Not only does it raise important funds to support our programs but with it back in-person, it gives us a chance to get together with the outdoor community, and celebrate the impact and importance of nature and time outside.” said executive director Mike Greer. “With only 300 tickets available, we expect the event to sell out quickly.”
The in-person screening, the first since 2020, offers beverages, popcorn and a silent auction with prizes including a package to Red
Mountain in Rossland and a two-night stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler.
“All of our programs have full scholarship seats available for any eligible youth or families to ensure all young people have an opportunity to develop a healthy passion,” said Wilson.
“Starting in 2019, we have expanded who can access our programs so families that do not meet our eligibility criteria can now pay for a seat in our programs as we believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to find a passion and learn from our amazing mentor team.”
Elevation Outdoors provides all the required equipment and transportation from a common meeting point, she said.
“We strive to keep ratios in our programs at 3:1 or lower so that our volunteer mentors and participants are able to have quality conversations and build a relationship while in our programs. Since our first program in 2008, we have been able to help hundreds of young people find a new passion and develop more healthy lifestyles while learning skills that will stay with them for life.”