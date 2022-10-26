Throughout the Central Okanagan, 14.4% of residents were born in another country. That’s up from 12.5% in 2016.
The percentage of immigrants living in Kelowna is considerably below the national average, at 23 percent. But it’s comparable to similar-sized cities, such as Brantford, Ont., Lethbridge, Alta, and Chilliwack.
Toronto has the highest percentage of immigrants among its population, at 46.6 percent. Vancouver is next at 41.8 percent, followed by Calgary at 31.5 per cent.
Kelowna is 24th among Canada’s 41 largest metropolitan areas in terms of its number of immigrants relative to the overall population. Immigrants are defined as people who are, or have ever been, a landed immigrant or permanent resident.
The three cities with the lowest share of immigrants, at 4.1 percent or less, are in Quebec: Trois-Rivieres, Drummondville, and Saguenay.
Almost one of every five recent immigrants,18.6 percent, were born in India, making it the leading country of birth for recent immigration to Canada, Statistics Canada says.
In contrast, the share of recent immigrants from Europe continued to decline, falling from 61.6 percent in 1971 to 10.1 percent last year, Statscan says.
The vast majority, 92.7 percent, of recent immigrants report being able to conduct a conversation in either English or French, the agency says. About one-third of immigrants were in Canada on work or study permits, or they were seeking asylum, before they became permanent residents.
“Joining family, economic opportunities, all those are kind of the reasons why people choose to come to Canada,” Tina Chui, a Statscan director, said at an Ottawa press conference on Wednesday.
If current trends continue, immigrants will make up between 29.1 percent and 34 percent of Canada’s total population by 2041.
Immigrants have made for a steadily rising share of Canada’s population for the past 60 years. In 1951, just under eight percent of those then living in the country were born outside Canada.
- with a file from The Canadian Press