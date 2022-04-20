Helmets will be available to everyone who rents an e-scooter this year in Kelowna, the city says.
And the devices to be used in Kelowna feature an advanced navigation system so the e-scooters cannot be ridden on sidewalks.
“We wanted to make the program safer for the users and make this new way of getting around the community just become another part of our transportation system,” city transportation planner Cameron Noonan said Wednesday in an interview.
Only two companies - Spin and Lime - have been awarded permits by the city to rent e-scooters in Kelowna this year and in 2023.
That’s in contrast to the first-time roll-out of e-scooters last year when the city granted several permits with the resulting proliferation of e-scooters drawing some criticism, most of which related to safety concerns.
Pedestrians complained the e-scooters were being improperly ridden on sidewalks, rather than being kept to roads, posing a threat to walkers. And although some helmets were provided by e-scooter companies, the vast majority of users were riding around without any protective headgear.
For this year, the e-scooters have a more precise GPS navigation and control system that prevent the user from riding on sidewalks.
“It’ll start beeping at you, and then a voice will tell you to get off the sidewalk,” Noonan said. Within a few seconds, if the user doesn’t get onto the road, the device will shut down.
Also new this year, helmets will be attached to every e-scooter for riders to use. The honour system will be relied on to ensure riders re-attach the helmet after using the device.
Asked if the companies aren’t concerned about a lot of helmets going missing, Noonan said: “The operators know that that is a requirement, to guarantee the vehicles will be out there with helmets. That’s usually how it works elsewhere, and it’s just sort of baked into their cost of doing business.”
City staff who notice parked e-scooters without helmets will contact the provider to inform them of the situation, Noonan said. Unless a helmet is sent out, city staff will require that device to be turned off, he said.
“We’ll be requiring the operators to lock vehicles without helmets and prevent them from being rented,” he said.
As was the case last year, other rules require the providers not to deploy more than 30% of their fleets downtown, limit the maximum speed to 24 km/h, and prevent downtown riding between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. to curb those who might drink-and-scoot and take a tumble.
Also like last year, the e-scooters’ power shuts off if the devices are taken onto lakeside paths in Waterfront Park, Stuart Park, or City Park. “Someone could still push an e-scooter through those areas, but they won’t have any throttle, essentially,” Noonan said.
A total of 700 e-scooters between the two companies will be available for rent. As well, the two companies will also deploy 300 e-bikes for rent. Each e-bike, which also must have an on-board helmet available for use, has its speed capped at 32 km/h.
“We have the ability to require the operators to set a lower maximum speed in places if we see conflicts between people walking and people riding e-scooters and e-bikes,” Noonan said.
If the companies violate the terms of their permit, the city can reduce the number of e-scooters and e-bikes they’re allowed to rent, he said.