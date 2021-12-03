Fewer people were working in greater Kelowna last month than in October but the region’s unemployment rate remained at 4.4%.
That’s because both the population and the labour force also declined slightly, Statistics Canada says.
Despite being unchanged, Kelowna’s jobless rate is still fourth lowest in Canada, behind only Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Que., and the Ottawa region.
A total of 110,600 people were working in the Central Okanagan last month, down from 111,800 in October. The labour force - a measure of people working or actively looking for work - declined to 115,700 from 117,000, and the population fell by 500 to 185,100.
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell to six percent last month compared to 7.7% in October. Canada’s jobless rate is now within 0.3 percentage points of the 5.7% reported in February 2020 just before the pandemic struck.
Like Kelowna’s, B.C.’s unemployment rate was also unchanged, at 5.6%. The reference week was before heavy rain and landslides caused the closure of several highways in mid-November, causing considerable economic disruption.
“British Columbia’s workforce remained steady with another 4,600 jobs added throughout the province as we await to see the full impacts of the extreme flooding on our economy,” provincial Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a release.
“Our province has endured one challenge after another - from COVID-19 to last summer’s heat dome, wildfires, and the recent devastating flooding and mudslides - but the resilience and grit of people, businesses and communities has shone through at every turn,” Kahlon said.
Although the jobless rate was statistically unchanged between October and November, there are 55,000 more people working in B.C. today compared to before the onset of the pandemic, Kahlon noted. Much of the increase is due to the 80,000 people who moved to B.C. from Canada and around the world through the first 10 months of 2021.
From October to November, 12,300 jobs were added in private sector employment across B.C. Sectors that saw the highest gains were manufacturing, health care, and professional, scientific, and technical services.