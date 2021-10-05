Workers at long-term care homes across Interior Health have the province's second-lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Seven percent of such employees have not agreed to get even one of the two necessary shots, it was revealed Tuesday.
If they haven't got their first jab by next Tuesday, they'll be off work without pay, Health Minister Adrian Dix says.
"It's a provincial health order to get vaccinated. And so, if there are people who are currently unvaccinated at the end of day on Oct. 12, they will be going on leave of absence without pay," Dix said.
"Now is the time to get vaccinated, to not have that happen but as well to support the efforts that are so important in long-term care to ensure that everyone is protected," Dix said.
There are 46,000 workers in long-term care homes across B.C. The highest rates of COVID-19 vaccination, as measured by those who've had at least one shot, are among long-term care employees in Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health, both at 97%.
The vaccination rate among Vancouver Island long-term care employees is 95%, and it's 93% in the Interior Health region and 88% in Northern Health.
The rate of full vaccination among long-term care workers in IH is 88%, about six points below both Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.
All of these percentages are somewhat higher than the rates of vaccination among the general public. Vaccines were first available to employees of long-term care homes in December 2020.
Vaccination rates among employees at long-term care homes are not high enough given the susceptibility of even double-vaccinated residents of such facilities to get sick and die of a COVID-19 infection, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"It is important for us to have people who are vaccinated working in these high-risk settings. We encourage every single person in long-term care, we know the vaccination rates are high, but in some places they are not yet high enough," Henry said.
"It is not too late to protect yourself, to protect your family, to protect those we care for and the workers that we work with," Henry said.
Recent outbreaks of COVID-19 at six Kelowna-area long-term care homes resulted in the deaths of 23 people, as of Sept. 22.