Big White has no current plan to require skiers and snowboarders to present COVID-19 vaccination cards despite Grouse Mountain announcing such a requirement on Monday.
There are eight lifts that people arriving at Big White can use, resort vice-president Michael J. Ballingall said Tuesday, and others that can be accessed each morning by people staying on the mountain.
The layout of Big White, with multiple entrances and hundreds of hotels and condo suites, makes it significantly different from Grouse Mountain, Ballingall said.
"Grouse Mountain has one entrance point, with everyone arriving on a gondola that holds 140 people at a time. There's only one way up that mountain," he said.
"They'll check everyone once, and if they don't have the card, they'll have to turn around and go back to their car," he said.
"We could have people coming out of condos all over the place, get down to the bottom of a lift without the right credentials, and they're walking. And they're not going to be walking; we'd have to pick them up somehow and transport them," Ballingall said.
The provincial government does not require visitors to ski resorts to be vaccinated, but everyone accessing an indoor public space, such as restaurants and lodges, will have to present a vaccination card.
"We comply with all the government mandates, as we have since the beginning of this pandemic," Ballingall said. "The rules are what they are right now, Oct. 19, and we've heard from the government they don't plan on requiring vaccination cards to be shown to go skiing or snowboarding.
"But of course, things could change before opening day," he said. "If it turns out you do have to get vaccinated to go skiing, you'll have to do that. If you won't do it, we won't refund your ticket.
"That turned some people away, they didn't want to take the chance. And that's okay," Ballingall said. "We want to run a resort that's healthy for everyone, and we strongly believe that the healthiest way is to get vaccinated."
Health authorities have not told Big White it must check for vaccination cards among people riding a six-person gondola from a main parking lot to the village centre.
"You have to wear a mask in the gondola and we encourage people to ride in their bubble," Ballingall said. "We're not cramming people in there by any means.
"Some people will choose to ride by themselves, and that's okay too, because there will be a singles' line," he said.
Like other employers, Big White has set a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment for its workers. The announcement was made by the resort when 96% of approximately 150 full-time workers had already been vaccinated.
Those who hadn't had a shot have until Oct. 24 to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, only two full-time employees have quit because they won't get vaccinated, Ballingall said.
Through the season, Big White has more than 700 full- and part-time workers, and a total of about 1,800 people work at the resort including employees of privately-owned businesses.