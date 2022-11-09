Road tests have shown apples grown in the Central Okanagan aren’t bruised or otherwise degraded while being trucked to a packinghouse in the southern part of the Valley, BC Tree Fruits says.
The co-op conducted the tests to counter claims by some Kelowna-area farmers that their incomes will diminish if the BCTF follows through on plans to close a packinghouse in Lake Country and modernize one in Oliver.
“We’ve recently run three scientific trials to assess the damage to product en route and there was nothing, there was no damage done,” Warren Sarafinchan, BCTF’s chief executive officer, said Wednesday in an interview.
Directors and management of the co-op are bracing for a Nov. 22 meeting that’s been forced by a group of growers unhappy with the direction being taken by the agency. Resolutions up for debate at the meeting could force the entire board to resign, put real estate sales on hold, and delay modernization of the Oliver plant.
The co-op has 220 members and the group’s bylaws state that votes at such meetings are valid if they are attended by as few as 22 members.
So Sarafinchan and the agency directors are encouraging as many members as possible to attend the meeting, with the belief that the vast majority of the membership understands why the recent decisions have been taken.
“The practical reality of the co-operative is that we can no longer keep two plants open. We simply cannot afford it,” Sarafinchan said. “So one of the two plants has to close. Leaving them both in operation is simply not an option that would be in the best interests of all our growers.”
While the road tests have shown apples grown in the Kelowna area won’t be damaged by shipment to Oliver, there are large quantities of cherries other summer fruits grown in the South Okanagan that could be bruised if they had to be shipped to the plant that straddles the municipal border between Kelowna and Lake Country, Sarafinchan said.
“That fruit can be more susceptible to transportation damage,” he said. “This decision to close the (Kelowna area plant) was taken in the best interests of all members, not just a group of members in a particular region.
“If we tried to make decisions for individual pockets and groups, I don’t think we would be acting in the best interest of all our members,” he said.