A new pot shop is proposed for downtown Kelowna.
Plans submitted to the city show demolition of an existing building at 1302 St. Paul Street, just south of Clement Avenue, and its replacement by a cannabis store.
To proceed, council would have to approve rezoning the property from industrial to commercial. There is currently no date for when council will consider the matter.
There are currently 10 pot shops in Kelowna, four in West Kelowna, two in Lake Country, and one in Peachland, according to the provincial government. An 11th in Kelowna has been approved but has yet to open.
Kelowna's rules for pot shops include having them at least 500 metres apart, 150 metres from certain parks, 150 meters from elementary schools, and 500 metres from middle and high schools.
However, council can, and has, granted variances to these requirements.