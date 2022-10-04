A suspected drug dealer made little effort to conceal cocaine and fentanyl after being pulled over by Kelowna traffic police.
Evidence of drug possession was in "plain view within the vehicle", Kelowna RCMP said in a Tuesday release.
A search turned up 215 grams of methamphetamine, 46 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl, and 27 grams of Benzodiazepine, and $2,330 in cash. The driver was arrested for possession of controlled substances.
"The quantity of benzos with fentanyl indicates that this individual may have been planning on cutting the two drugs together, which makes the use of (the anti-overdose drug) Naloxone ineffective," Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
"This seizure again highlights the great work being done by frontline police officers in Kelowna removing dangerous and deadly drugs from the streets," said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, a traffic watch supervisor.