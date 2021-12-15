International travel may be discouraged again but at least a road to Vancouver beckons.
The flood-damaged Coquihalla Highway will re-open to commercial traffic and inter-city buses only next Monday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday.
That will allow for non-essential trips - for recreational purposes or to visit friends and family - to resume once again, on Tuesday, along the Hope-Princeton Highway.
For the first time in weeks, it will be possible for Okanagan residents to drive to Vancouver via Highway 3A and 3, before connecting to the No. 1 at Hope.
Around-the-clock efforts to repair the 20 sections of the Coquihalla Highway that were heavily damaged in early November - including multiple bridge collapses and entire sections of road washed away - have succeeded in opening the freeway a month sooner than was first predicted.
“This may well be one of the most remarkable engineering feats in recent memory in the province of British Columbia, a story of highway engineering and reconstruction that is unfolding on a day-by-day basis,” Fleming said.
“The response by our maintenance contractors, our sub-contractors, our engineers, to get the Coquihalla opened is as unprecedented as the storms that damaged it in the first place,” Fleming said.
“The pace of repair has been absolutely staggering,” he said, saying the re-opening of the Coquihalla would help to re-establish supply chains disrupted by the recent highway closures and rail shutdowns.
An exact time on Monday for the highway’s re-opening has not yet been set, he said, but it would be known within the next few days.
Speeds will be reduced, two-lane traffic only will be in place in some sections, and the drive-time in optimal conditions will be at least 45 minutes longer, transportation officials say. Due to an ongoing lack of power, limited lighting will be available through generators in the snowshed and cellphone coverage will be intermittent.
Twenty-four hours after the Coquihalla Highway re-opens the essential travel only order that applies to Highway 3 will be lifted, Fleming said.
“While this increased mobility is clearly good news we’re advising people to use extreme caution on Highway 3. It’s a safe route, as long as people are prepared, responsible, and drive to conditions,” he said.
Meanwhile, the federal government issued a travel advisory on Wednesday urging people not to travel outside Canada as cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant continue to rise.
“To those who were planning to travel I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel,” federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in Ottawa.
“The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling (internationally),” Duclos said.
“While this advice undoubtedly disrupts many holiday plans, a fast-changing and unpredictable situation demands we act with caution and prudence,” B.C. Premier John Horgan said in a government release.