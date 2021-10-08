If a fear of needles is a reason you’re hesitating to get a COVID-19 vaccine, maybe a visit from a therapy dog will help.
Therapy dogs Cooper and Cruise will visit the Vernon Recreation Centre vaccination clinic Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the month of October.
“Our therapy dogs are true experts in spreading joy and have proven throughout B.C.’s vaccine rollout so far to be a welcoming presence for those experiencing nerves or anxiety around needles,” said Ty Speer, chief executive officer of St. John Ambulance.
Interior Health had some other tips for people who may experience anxiety at the thought of getting jabbed.
— Let your immunizer know that you experience stress or anxiety with needles or injections.
— Your immunizer can help you find a comfortable position. If you have a history of fainting or are worried about fainting, you can receive your vaccine laying down.
— If you are more comfortable sitting up, your immunizer can help you focus on breathing and distracting exercises, or you can have a conversation.
— You can bring your own distractions, like music, videos, or reading materials.
The Ministry of Health has reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday.
The Interior Health region accounted for 143 of those new cases. There are 1,129 active cases in IH.
Five people died in the 24-hour reporting period across the province, one in IH.
Provincewide, there are 5,969 active cases of COVID-19.
Of those, 360 people are in hospital and 137 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
An outbreak continues at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna.
An additional 4,508 people got their first vaccine dose in B.C. on Thursday. That means 88.6% of eligible people 12 and over have now received one vaccine dose.
Another 6,559 got their second dose, bringing the vaccination rate up to 82.2%.